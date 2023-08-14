Zaka Ashraf Vows to Improve Contracts for Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team

Nida Dar, captain of the Pakistan women’s team and members of the national women’s team met with the Chairman of the PCB Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf today.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Women Player Development Program orientation of the Lahore Qalandars, where Zaka Ashraf was invited as chief guest. In the meeting, Women Wing head, Tania Mallick, and Chief Operating Officer, PCB, Salman Naseer, were also present.

During the meeting, Chairman Management Committee Zaka Ashraf acknowledged women cricketers’ dedication and contribution to the sport. He on the auspicious occasion of 76th Independence Day announced the introduction of the first-ever domestic contracts for women cricketers and also a substantial raise in central contracts for women cricketers.

Zaka Ashraf affirmed his commitment to furthering the progress of women cricketers across the nation and assured them of his continued support. He reiterated the importance of providing equal opportunities, resources, and facilities which included more cricket grounds to women cricketers, enabling them to excel at both the national and international levels.

Zaka Ashraf said, “I am extremely pleased to witness the remarkable progress our women cricketers have made in recent times. These athletes showcase exceptional talent and serve as true ambassadors of our nation. The dedication they exhibit on the field reflects their commitment to the sport and the pride they bring to Pakistan”.

As we move forward, the PCB has decided to improve their contracts and our focus is to ensure that our women cricketers receive the respect, support, and opportunities they need to do well in this game.

Nida Dar and the women cricketers congratulated Zaka Ashraf on his recent appointment as the Chairman of the Management Committee and commended his proactive initiatives aimed at the growth of women’s cricket in Pakistan. The players conveyed their enthusiasm for the future of women’s cricket under the leadership of Zaka Ashraf and thanked him for his continuous support of women’s cricket.

The PCB will make the announcement on women’s contracts in due course.