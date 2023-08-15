PTA to Launch DIRBS in AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has decided to launch Device Identification, Registration, and Blocking System (DIRBS) in Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Sources told ProPakistani that PTA has decided to launch DIRBS in GB and AJK from 1st September, 2023 and arrangements in this regard have been completed.

PTA officials stated that the aim of launching this system in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan is to stop the use of smuggled and stolen phones. Citizens have been informed about the status of their devices through SMS.

When asked, Spokesperson PTA said, “DIRBS is launched and the process for pairing devices is underway, after 1st September no phone will be registered unless FBR tax is paid. All available devices will be paired with their numbers and after that registration process will start”.

PTA officials added that Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Council approved the DIRBS system for implementation in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, after which the federal government decided to implement it.

Smuggled and stolen phones are widely used in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. A large number of Citizens of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan used to insert SCO SIMs in unregistered mobile phones, so it has been decided to integrate SCO with the DIRBS system, and approval was obtained from the Federal Cabinet.