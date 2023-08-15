UAE Honors Pakistan’s Independence Day in 6 Unique Ways

Pakistan celebrated its 77th Independence Day (or 76th Independence Anniversary) on 14 August 2023. The country observed the day with a variety of festivities, including fireworks, parades, and flag-raising ceremonies.

At a flag-raising ceremony at the Convention Centre in Islamabad, Pakistan’s President, Arif Alvi, thanked friendly nations such as China, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Iran, and Turkiye for their support during Pakistan’s economic troubles.

Notably, the United Arab Emirates played a significant role in Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations, from the Burj Khalifa being illuminated in Pakistan’s green and white colors to the UAE’s astronaut wishing Pakistan from the International Space Station (ISS).

The following are six unique ways in which the UAE contributed to Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations:

Burj Khalifa Illuminates in Green and White Colors

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa was illuminated with Pakistan’s green and white colors at around 8 PM local time, marking the country’s Independence Day.

#BurjKhalifa displaying Pakistan's Flag at the 76th Independence Day of Islamic Republic of #Pakistan 🇵🇰 Pakistan Zindabad 🇵🇰

pic.twitter.com/on3Ad59Vvd — Pakistan Strategic Forum (@ForumStrategic) August 14, 2023

This happened after Pakistani expats in the UAE expressed their disappointment that the iconic Burj Khalifa did not light up in the colors of the Pakistani flag at midnight on Pakistan’s Independence Day.

The Burj Khalifa, as part of the celebrations marking Pakistan’s Independence Day, is illuminated every year in the vibrant green and white of the Pakistani flag.

Dubai Ruler Wishes Pakistanis

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to X (formerly Twitter) to wish Pakistan a happy 76th Independence Day.

Congratulations to Pakistan on celebrating 77 years of independence. The UAE looks forward to solidify the bridge of brotherhood and friendship between our two countries, fostering mutual respect and cooperation in every aspect of our partnership. I extend my heartful wishes for… — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 14, 2023

Dubai’s Ruler congratulated Pakistan on Independence Day and expressed his desire to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and friendship between the two countries, promoting mutual respect and cooperation in all aspects of their partnership.

UAE’s Astronaut Shares Islamabad’s Snapshot From Space

Emirati Astronaut, Sultan Al Neyadi, also sent a unique Independence Day wish to Pakistan directly from the International Space Station (ISS). Al Neyadi’s tweet, which captured the essence of unity and cultural appreciation, has since gone viral.

“Happy Independence Day to all Pakistanis, especially those living in the UAE. As one of the largest expat communities in my country, we have lived together for years and learned a lot about your rich culture,” Al Neyadi tweeted, along with a breathtaking photograph of Islamabad taken from ISS.

شام بخیر #پاکستان

🇵🇰

شام بخیر #پاکستان

🇵🇰

Happy Independence Day to all Pakistanis, especially those living in the UAE. As one of the largest expat communities in my country, we have lived together for years and learned a lot about your rich culture. Here's your capital, Islamabad, from space. pic.twitter.com/xf4XaSEHOv — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) August 14, 2023

The UAE Embassy in Pakistan further heightened Al Neyadi’s heartfelt gesture by sharing his tweet, adding, “Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has joined in Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations from 400km above Earth. The UAE history maker shared a picture of Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, taken from the International Space Station today.”

Pakistan Navy Ship Docks in Dubai

A flag-raising ceremony was held on Monday aboard the visiting Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Saif to commemorate Pakistan’s 76th Independence Anniversary. PNS Saif arrived at Port Rashid on Sunday.

During its stay in Dubai, PNS Saif hosted a variety of events, including a diplomatic reception dinner attended by dignitaries from the UAE and diplomatic missions from various countries, as well as members of the Pakistani expat community.

Pakistani Consulate in Dubai Shares Historic Photos of Quaid-e-Azam

Muhammad Ali Jinnah, known as Quaid-e-Azam (Great Leader) and Baba-e-Qaum (Father of the Nation) in Pakistan, was a lawyer, politician, and leader of the All-India Muslim League who founded Pakistan and served as its first Governor-General from 1947 until his death in September 1948.

The Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai hosts a photo exhibition in honor of the patriotic leader every year on Pakistan’s Independence Day.

Here are the photos shared by Pakistani Consulate in Dubai:

Skardu Welcomes First International Flight From Dubai

Skardu, a gem of Gilgit-Baltistan’s breathtaking scenery, made history in aviation as Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) achieved a remarkable milestone on the country’s 77th Independence Day.

On 14 August 2023, the airport witnessed the landing of Skardu’s first international flight from Dubai.

— PIA (@Official_PIA) August 14, 2023

The first flight opens the door to a new era of connectivity. After the inaugural flight, PIA will begin a weekly flight schedule, offering the Dubai-Skardu route starting Saturday, 19 August, and from Skardu to Dubai starting Tuesday, 22 August.