AIOU Extends Admission Deadline for Face-to-Face BS Programs

The Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood has approved the extension in admission date till 30 August for face-to-face BS programs offered in autumn semester 2023.

These programs include FA/FSC based 4 years BS (Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Computer Science, Statistics, Environmental Science, Agricultural Technology, and Instructional Design and Technology), BSc-based 2.5 years BS (Biochemistry, Botany, Chemistry, Environmental Science, Mathematics, Microbiology, Physics, and Statistics) and ADS based 2 years BS (Chemistry, Environmental Science, Mathematics, Microbiology, Physics, and Statistics).

Students can apply online for admission to these BS programs until 30 August. Admissions for MPhil and PhD programs are now closed, and the entrance test/interviews will be held from 17 August to 23 August while admissions for Matric, FA, and I.Com are open until 05 September.

In addition, admissions for the second phase of the autumn semester of 2023 will start on 1 September. The educational programs offered during this phase will include teacher training programs, BA (associate degree), and BS (ODL) programs.