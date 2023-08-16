Businessmen Urged to Focus on Export of Halal Meat to China

Published Aug 16, 2023

Board of Investment (BOI) Secretary Asad Rehman Gilani said that there is a huge potential for Pakistani businessmen to invest in the field of halal meat to capture the market in China.

Talking to a delegation of the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI), led by its president Sajid Hussain Tarar, he urged the chamber to dig out the unconventional investment opportunities in China, US, and Europe.

Gilani said instead of exporting oranges in raw form, the SCCI should adopt the latest technologies and export value-added citrus products to the US, such as orange pulp, etc.

The secretary highlighted the huge demand for halal meat from China which needed to be explored by the SCCI.

Gilani said that BOI and the Pakistan Embassy in Korea recently organized a business conference in Seoul which was attended by over 200 Korean companies.

President SCCI appreciated the business vision of the BOI Secretary and informed that the chamber is planning to hold first-ever Citrus Festival in three different countries.

>