Exploring the Diverse Rental Options in G-13 Islamabad

G-13 is a well-planned and growing sector situated in CDA Zone-1, nestled between the Kashmir Highway and Nazim-ud-din Road. It offers an exceptional living experience in the heart of the capital city, Islamabad. With its strategic location and numerous amenities, G-13 has become an ideal place to plan your home. In this blog, we will explore the features, facilities, and advantages of having a house for rent in G-13 Islamabad.

Commercial Market: Markaz

One of the highlights of Sector G-13, Islamabad is its centralized commercial market known as Markaz. It caters to the needs of residents by offering a wide range of products and services. From grocery items to fixtures and decor, Markaz has it all. You can find restaurants serving various cuisines, including continental and fast food. Whether you need everyday essentials or want to enjoy a delicious meal, Markaz in G-13 has got you covered.

Educational Institutions and Medical Facilities

G-13 is home to top-class educational institutions and medical facilities. Residents have access to renowned schools such as Dr AQ Khan School system, The Smart School, and Roots School System. These institutions provide quality education, ensuring a bright future for the younger generation. Moreover, there are medical facilities and healthcare centers in close proximity, ensuring residents’ well-being and peace of mind.

Convenient Shopping and Banking

Sector G-13 boasts a well-settled neighborhood with convenient shopping options. You’ll find several grocery stores, including popular chains like Punjab Cash and Carry. Additionally, various banks such as Allied Bank, Bank Alfalah, and UBL are located within the sector. These financial institutions offer ease of access to banking services, making life more convenient for residents.

Diverse Amenities

G-13 is a hub of diverse amenities that cater to the needs and preferences of its residents. From clothing brands to bookshops, fitness centers to parlors, and restaurants to cafes, you’ll find everything you need within the sector. Whether you’re looking for a trendy outfit, a good book, a place to stay fit, or a cozy spot to enjoy a cup of coffee, G-13 has a range of options to choose from.

Affordable Property Prices

Compared to other areas of Islamabad, G-13 has experienced relatively moderate growth in property prices. Over the years, the average price of a 10 marla house has gradually increased from 2.2 crore in 2011 to around 2.5 crore at present, reflecting a growth rate of approximately 12%. As the sector continues to develop and property prices in Islamabad have a tendency to rise rapidly, investing in G-13 now can lead to increased value in the future.

Types of houses for rent in G-13, Islamabad

In G-13 Islamabad, you can find various types of houses available for rent. Here are some common types:

Independent Houses

These are standalone houses that offer complete privacy and are not connected to other units. Independent houses in G-13, Islamabad can range from smaller one-story homes to larger multi-story properties.

Townhouses

Townhouses in G-13, Islamabad are typically part of a larger complex and are attached to other units. They usually feature multiple floors, with shared walls between neighboring townhouses.

Duplex Houses

Duplex houses consist of two separate living units with separate entrances, usually located on different floors. Each unit functions as an independent living space, offering greater privacy and flexibility.

Apartments:

G-13, Islamabad also offers a variety of apartments for rent. Apartments are typically found in multi-story buildings and offer individual units within a larger complex. They range from studio apartments to larger, multi-bedroom units.

Portion Houses

Portion houses refer to divided sections of larger houses that are available for rent. These sections are separate living spaces with their own entrances, usually located on different floors. Each portion functions as an independent unit.

Price Trends of Houses for Rent in G-13 Islamabad

Here is a table of price trends of houses for rent in G-13 Islamabad:

Property Size (Marla) Minimum Rent (PKR) Maximum Rent (PKR) Average Rent (PKR) 4 60,000 75,000 67,500 8 90,000 1,20,000 1,05,000 10 1,35,000 1,65,000 1,50,000 14 1,50,000 1,90,000 1,70,000 20 2,50,000 3,50,000 3,00,000

As you can see, the average rent increases as the property size increases. This is because larger properties tend to be more expensive to build and maintain. The minimum and maximum rents also vary depending on the property size. For example, the minimum rent for a 4 marla property is 60,000 PKR, while the maximum rent is 75,000 PKR. However, the minimum rent for a 20 marla property is 2,50,000 PKR, while the maximum rent is 3,50,000 PKR.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sector G-13 in Islamabad offers a promising living experience with its convenient location, centralized commercial market, quality educational institutions, medical facilities, and a wide range of amenities. With affordable property prices and the potential for future value appreciation, G-13 is an excellent choice for individuals and families looking to settle down in the capital city. Consider making G-13 your home and enjoy the benefits it has to offer.

FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Is G-13 a safe place to live?

Yes, G-13 is considered a safe and secure sector in Islamabad. It has well-established security measures in place to ensure the safety of its residents.

Are there recreational facilities in G-13?

Yes, G-13 offers various recreational facilities, including parks, playgrounds, and fitness centers, where residents can engage in outdoor activities and maintain an active lifestyle.

How is the connectivity of G-13 with the rest of Islamabad?

G-13 enjoys excellent connectivity with the rest of Islamabad. It is strategically located near the Kashmir Highway and Nazim-ud-din Road, making it easily accessible from different parts of the city.

Are there good healthcare facilities in G-13?

Yes, G-13 has access to quality healthcare facilities and medical centers within its vicinity. Residents can avail themselves of medical services without having to travel long distances.

Can I find affordable housing options in G-13?

Yes, G-13 offers a range of housing options at relatively affordable prices compared to other sectors in Islamabad. You can find properties that suit your budget and requirements.