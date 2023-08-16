Head Coach Mike Hussey Gives a Heartfelt Farewell to Shaheen and Haris Rauf

Renowned Pakistani fast bowlers, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf have left the ongoing The Hundred tournament midway to fulfill their national duty. Both the star pacers were representing Welsh Fire this season.

The pace duo is part of the national squad for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan and the Asia Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Welsh Fire Head Coach, Mike Hussey, has extended a special goodbye message to the bowlers after they left for Pakistan to participate in the training camp.

In his heart-touching message, the former Australian cricketer said that it was indeed a fantastic time with the star fast bowlers in the Welsh Fire dressing room.

“I want to say a massive thank you to Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf. You guys have been awesome for us,” the head coach said.

The former left-handed batter also wished them the best of luck for the upcoming crucial season, saying, “You have got some huge cricket coming up for Pakistan.”

Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf played six matches for the Welsh Fire, taking six wickets at an average of 21.00 and five wickets at an average of 24.60, respectively.

Expressing his experience, Shaheen wrote, “It was a great experience with the Welsh Fire squad. Unfortunately, I have to leave midway, but until next time, good luck!”

It was a great experience with the #welshfire squad. Unfortunately I have to leave midway but until next time. Good luck! ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/HGoKz7XjTl — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) August 15, 2023

Haris Rauf also wished his team good luck and wrote that he wanted to stay until the last game of the league, but national duty is paramount for him.