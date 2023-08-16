Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Head Coach Mike Hussey Gives a Heartfelt Farewell to Shaheen and Haris Rauf

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Aug 16, 2023 | 10:58 am

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Renowned Pakistani fast bowlers, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf have left the ongoing The Hundred tournament midway to fulfill their national duty. Both the star pacers were representing Welsh Fire this season.

The pace duo is part of the national squad for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan and the Asia Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

ALSO READ

Meanwhile, Welsh Fire Head Coach, Mike Hussey, has extended a special goodbye message to the bowlers after they left for Pakistan to participate in the training camp.

In his heart-touching message, the former Australian cricketer said that it was indeed a fantastic time with the star fast bowlers in the Welsh Fire dressing room.

“I want to say a massive thank you to Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf. You guys have been awesome for us,” the head coach said.

The former left-handed batter also wished them the best of luck for the upcoming crucial season, saying, “You have got some huge cricket coming up for Pakistan.”

Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf played six matches for the Welsh Fire, taking six wickets at an average of 21.00 and five wickets at an average of 24.60, respectively.

ALSO READ

Expressing his experience, Shaheen wrote, “It was a great experience with the Welsh Fire squad. Unfortunately, I have to leave midway, but until next time, good luck!”

Haris Rauf also wished his team good luck and wrote that he wanted to stay until the last game of the league, but national duty is paramount for him.

Imad Ali Jan

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>