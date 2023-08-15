Naseem Shah Refutes Reports of Shoulder Injury

Pacer Naseem Shah has dismissed reports of sustaining a shoulder injury in the Lanka Premier League, attributing his absence against the Galle Titans to fatigue.

After the horrifying news of his shoulder injury ahead of the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup went viral, Pakistani fast bowler Naseem Shah has firmly denied such reports. The cricketer clarified that he has not encountered any injury and is fully fit.

In a recent match for the Lanka Premier League between Colombo Strikers and Galle Titans, Naseem Shah was rested due to fatigue, not due to any injury as initially speculated. Putting the rumor to rest, the young pacer explained that he had been granted a permission to take a break by his franchise upon his own request.

This news comes as a relief for cricket fans and Pakistan’s future plans, including the upcoming Asia Cup and ODI World Cup 2023. Earlier, concerns arose about Naseem Shah’s availability and fitness for these crucial events following the alleged shoulder injury report. The young pacer has addressed the situation by emphasizing his fitness and readiness for the upcoming series against Afghanistan.

With Naseem Shah’s confirmation that he is fully fit, Pakistan can breathe a sigh of relief as they continue to prepare for the upcoming tournaments with one of their promising fast bowlers in top form.