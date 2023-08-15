Naseem Shah Injured Ahead of Asia Cup and World Cup as History Haunts Pakistan

Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah has suffered a shoulder injury in the on-going Lanka Premier League ahead of the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup 2023.

In a major setback for both Colombo Strikers and Pakistan team, promising fast bowler Naseem Shah has sustained a shoulder injury during the Lanka Premier League. The injury has halted Naseem Shah’s participation in the forthcoming match against the Galle Titans, leaving fans disappointed. As a replacement, Sharaf-ul-Islam has been named in the squad.

Although the extent of the injury is yet to be determined, Naseem Shah’s absence can pose a great threat to Pakistan’s future plans. Being the premier pacer of the national team, Naseem Shah holds immense significance for Pakistan in the face of upcoming Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup 2023.

While fans hope for a rapid recovery for the young bowler, Pakistan’s pace attack will be concerned about the flimsiness that Naseem Shah’s absence may cause in the upcoming tournaments. In Pakistan’s worst nightmare, history may repeat itself, bringing back the form of uncertainty which had been caused by Shaheen Shah’s knee injury in the previous Asia Cup and T20 World Cup 2022.