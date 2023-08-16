Mondelez Pakistan Spreads Happiness; Celebrates Independence Day with the Patients at Murshid Hospital

Mondelez Pakistan Limited celebrated Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day with the staff members and patients at the Murshid Hospital located in Baldia Town, Karachi. The team at Mondelez decided to take the love and happiness packaged in their products to the patients and staff at Murshid Hospital.

Mondelez takes pride in the joy wrapped in their snacks and works with the philosophy of spreading happiness. The colleagues visited the medical facility to spend quality time with the patients and their caregivers and shared delicious snacks with them.

With a mission of generosity and kindness, the organization aims at leading the future of ‘wholesome snacking’ around the world by empowering people to snack right. They offer a broad range of delicious, high-quality snacks that nourish life’s moments, made with sustainable ingredients and packaging that consumers can feel good about.

On this auspicious occasion, Sufyan Qazi, People Lead (MSC), Mondelez Pakistan Limited, said, “Pakistan’s Independence Day is a great day to stand with those who are going through a tough time. We at Mondelez believe in giving back to the community and are committed to making our snacks the right way, protecting the planet, and respecting the basic rights of people in our value chain.”

Commenting on this initiative, Sufyan reinforced that ‘Care and Share’ is a great way of giving back to the community. “Hospitals are generally places of worry and anxiety and by spreading happiness we plan to combat both, and instead instill hope and dreams of good life, to help those suffering get a strong positive motivation.” Hospital visits, he added, can have a positive impact on patients, their families, and the healthcare staff.

Murshid Hospital has the capacity to serve 500 patients. Almost 1000 dedicated staff members are engaged with the facility to offer safe and high-quality patient care. As a not-for-profit hospital, they address the healthcare needs of the surrounding underprivileged localities that do not have access to proper medical facilities otherwise. The hospital is efficient and affordable with a string of outpatient and in-patient programs.

Mondelez’s team also distributed gift bags for the dedicated staff members of the hospital, as a token of appreciation for their hard work and devotion to the cause of humanity.