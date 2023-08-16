Saudi Arabia Sees Big Rise in Stand-Up Comedians and Musicians as its Entertainment Sector Grows

Over the past two years, Saudi Arabia has experienced a huge 300% increase in the number of registered performers, marking a massive growth in the country’s entertainment industry, reported Arabian Business.

The General Entertainment Authority’s Entertainment Portal saw a threefold increase in performer registrations between 2021 and 2023, reaching a total of 9,529.

Of these registered performers, 4,576 (about 48%) were Saudis, while 4,953 hailed from 100 different countries around the world.

The Saudi entertainment industry is buzzing with activity, with performers showcasing their talents at more than 1,457 restaurants and cafes. This also includes a variety of live performances, notably musical acts, and stand-up comedy shows.

These performances are categorized as follows:

46% are music performances.

38% involve singing acts.

16% feature stand-up comedy gigs.

The Entertainment Portal is the official platform for obtaining licenses for activities and services regulated by the General Entertainment Authority. Its main goals are to develop and organize the entertainment industry, strengthen its infrastructure, and simplify procedures for investors and individuals who want to provide entertainment services.

Furthermore, the portal also serves as a channel for registering complaints and inquiries.

For those who have registered, the portal offers access to four essential services:

Permits for Entertainment Events.

Licenses for Recreational Activities.

Registration Services for Restaurants and Cafes.

Services for Entertainment Service Providers.

The authority requires restaurants and cafes to meet certain conditions before granting them permits for live performances. These conditions include providing detailed information about the location, content, and performers of the live shows.

