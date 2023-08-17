E-Passports Expand Nationwide With New Fee Schedule

Following the successful launch of e-passports in Islamabad, the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports has rolled out e-passports at all passport offices across Pakistan.

Introduced in the federal capital this June, they were initially limited to diplomatic and government personnel. However, following the announcement by former Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, the facility was extended to Islamabad’s general residents and subsequently to individuals across the nation.

The directorate took to Twitter last month to proudly declare the successful printing and shipment of the first-ever passport applied for through the Inland Online Application process.

Today, the directorate has released the official fee schedule for these new e-passports. As per the new schedule:

Passport Type Pages Normal Fee (Rs) Urgent Fee (Rs) 5-Year E-Passport 36 9000 15000 72-Page E-Passport 72 16500 27000 10-Year E-Passport 36 13500 22500 72-Page 10-Year E-Passport 72 24750 40500

Please note that the fee structure for normal passports remains unchanged as per the new schedule.

These new rates came into effect on August 16th, signaling a transformation of passport services in Pakistan and marking a significant stride towards digitalization in administrative procedures.