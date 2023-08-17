Pakistani Student Arrested in UK for Breaching Work-Hours Restrictions

Muhammad Rauf Waris, a Pakistani student enrolled at Stirling University, has been arrested after allegedly breaching his student visa regulations. The violation pertains to Waris working beyond the sanctioned 20-hour per-week limit.

Despite presenting evidence to support his adherence to visa constraints, Waris underwent court proceedings that resulted in his detention. He has been denied bail and is confined at the Dungavel immigration removal center for the past eight weeks.

In a heartening display of solidarity, a wave of students and human rights advocates has rallied behind Waris. They’ve also written an open letter signed by prominent organizations, including Amnesty International, Student Action for Refugees, NUS Scotland, and No Evictions Network.

It calls for a judicial review of Waris’s situation and demands his immediate release. The open letter also raises valid concerns about the adverse effects of immigration detention on mental well-being.

Responding to the growing outcry, the Home Office has issued a statement defending its actions. They emphasize an unwavering commitment to combating unlawful employment and instances of immigration deception. A spokesperson from the Home Office underscored the detrimental impact of illicit work on both communities and public finances.

Local Member of Parliament Alyn Smith has taken up Waris’s cause, taking the matter directly to the Home Office. Smith’s communication seeks clarifications on the prolonged detention period that Waris has endured.

In the midst of this ordeal, Waris has shed light on the toll his confinement has taken on his mental health. He is grappling with severe distress, and his family is feeling the repercussions of his prolonged confinement.