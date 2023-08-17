To get a driver’s license in Sharjah, you must enroll in a driving school and pass the mandatory driving test. The driving school you choose has a significant impact on how quickly you can get your license and drive legally in the emirate.

Many driving schools in Sharjah provide the necessary training and guide you through the required procedures. Read on for more information on the fee structure, contact information, and other details about Sharjah’s driving schools.

Best Driving Schools in Sharjah

A variety of driving schools in Sharjah offer a comprehensive range of courses for both heavy and light vehicle drivers. The duration and cost of these courses vary depending on whether the individual is a first-time driver or has a valid driver’s license from another country.

These carefully designed courses provide a pathway for future drivers to gain a comprehensive understanding of safe navigation in the city.

These courses are essential for developing responsible and informed driving habits, as they cover a wide range of relevant topics, including a thorough understanding of UAE traffic signs and regulations, the city’s local traffic laws, and the penalties for traffic violations in Sharjah.

These reputable Sharjah-based driving schools provide assistance to applicants by helping them navigate the complexities of file initiation procedures and compiling the necessary documentation. This comprehensive approach ensures a smooth transition to becoming a licensed driver in the emirate.

Let’s take a closer look at the various driving schools in Sharjah to help you choose the one that best meets your individual needs and goals:

1. Al Deyar Driving School

Al Deyar, a driving school renowned for its commitment to excellence, is one of the top driving schools in Sharjah.

It has a team of skilled instructors who are certified by the prestigious Sharjah Police driving school. Al Deyar is located in the Nasiriya driving complex and is known for its top-notch service and unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled training.

Al Deyar is unique in its commitment to inclusivity, especially for female learners. The institution has a specialized team of experienced female instructors who ensure that the learning environment is comfortable and convenient for female students.

Al Deyar Driving School Fees

Al Deyar Driving School offers affordable tuition fees ranging from AED 25 to AED 35 per session, making it accessible to a wide range of students. The school also offers flexible learning options, with classes available on weekends and weekdays, and multiple shifts to accommodate individual preferences.

Location: Nasariya – Driving School Complex, Sharjah

Contact: +971-6-565-6285

2. Al Midfa Driving School

Al Midfa is a well-known driving school in Sharjah with a long history dating back to its founding in 1990. The school is committed to providing comprehensive safety guidance on how to drive safely on the emirate’s roads, thanks to its team of dedicated experts.

Al Midfa Driving School Fees

The driving course for expat residents of Sharjah without a license costs AED 3,242 in total. This includes AED 300 for the parking test, AED 342 for the assessment test, and AED 300 for the road test.

The structured curriculum includes a total of 30 driving lessons, which are carefully divided into the following categories:

Initial Training : 5 lessons on parking skills

: 5 lessons on parking skills Assessment Training : 15 lessons to develop proficiency

: 15 lessons to develop proficiency City Training: 10 lessons on navigating urban environments

The License Holder Course is a targeted training program for holders of GCC or equivalent licenses. It consists of 5 road training lessons and ends in a road test that costs an additional AED 300, bringing the total cost to AED 850.

Al Midfa offers a specialized course for Emirati drivers who want more training. The course costs AED 1,400 and includes 5 individual lessons each for parking and road training. The parking and road tests for this course each cost AED 300.

Location: Al Nasserya Driving Complex, Nasserya Park.

Contact: +971-6-565-5746

3. Sharjah Driving Institute (SDI)

The Sharjah Driving Institute, established in 1992, is a well-respected institution in the city’s driving school landscape. It has played a key role in helping both expatriates and locals obtain valid driver’s licenses.

It is considered one of the top driving schools in Sharjah and has a team of experienced and certified instructors who are ready to provide essential guidance to aspiring drivers.

Sharjah Driving Institute Fees

The cost of car driving training at this institute starts at AED 4,825, and this is the first step on your journey to becoming a proficient driver.

The institute has multiple locations for convenience, and its head office can be reached at +971-6-538-2020.

The office is open from 7:30 AM to 8:00 PM on weekdays, from Sunday to Thursday, to ensure that potential learners have access to it.

4. Al Badoor Driving School

Al Badoor Driving School has been providing its services with care and attention for over twenty years, ever since it was founded in 2002.

The institution is proud of its experienced and skilled female trainers, who are available to female learners seven days a week.

The school provides a convenient pick-up and drop-off service exclusively for its enrolled students to ensure a smooth learning experience and a comfortable commute as they improve their driving skills.

Location: Office# 26, Driving Complex, Al Zahra Street, Al Nasiriya, Sharjah.

Contact: +971-50-777-9522

5. Al Shamsi Motor Driving School

Al Shamsi Motor Driving School provides a systematic learning approach that is intended to make the driving experience easier for novices. It is recognized as one of the top independent driving schools in Sharjah and offers a customized curriculum to help new drivers develop their skills.

Al Shamsi Motor Driving School Fee

The school has designed driving lesson packages that are specifically tailored to three different categories: beginners, GCC license holders, and UAE national drivers.

For beginners (expats) : A comprehensive package of 30 classes is available at AED 2,415.

: A comprehensive package of 30 classes is available at AED 2,415. For GCC license holders : A package of 5 final training classes is priced at AED 577.5.

: A package of 5 final training classes is priced at AED 577.5. For UAE nationals: A 10-class package is priced at AED 420.

The number of classes per course is as follows:

30 for beginners

5 for GCC license holders.

10 for UAE nationals.

Participants are limited to two classes per day, and strict safety measures are in place.

Location: Driving School Complex, Al Nasiriya, Sharjah.

Contact: +971-6-565-5794

Required Documents for UAE Driving License

The following are the documents you need to submit to apply for a driving license at most Sharjah driving schools:

A copy of your Emirates ID card.

A No Objection Letter (NOC).

A copy of your residence visa for the emirate of Sharjah.

Your original valid passport, along with a scanned copy.

4 recent passport-sized photographs.

Please be advised that these are the general requirements, and the specific documents may differ depending on the driving school.

While these documents are required for all visa holders, there may be instances where additional documentation is required, such as:

A duplicate of the Trade License

A copy of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce Certificate (SCCI)

It is recommended that applicants check that they have the necessary documentation for their Sharjah driving license application before starting the process.

It is pertinent to mention here that the cost of driving school in Sharjah varies depending on a number of factors, including your nationality, the type of vehicle you will be driving, and the number of classes you will need to take.

Most of the top driving schools in Sharjah are located in the Al Nasserya neighborhood. Contact them to have a detailed discussion on how to begin the process of applying for a driver’s license in the UAE.