Federal Caretaker Cabinet Officially Takes Oath

By Haroon Hayder | Published Aug 17, 2023 | 5:56 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The federal caretaker cabinet has taken the oath, featuring some notable inclusions. President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath to the caretaker federal ministers.

According to details, Jalil Abbas Jilali will be the foreign minister and Dr. Shamshad Akhter will be the finance minister.

ALSO READ

Murtaza Solangi will be the information minister and Dr. Umer Saif will look after the affairs of IT ministry.

Sarfraz Bugti will serve as the interior minister and Lt. Gen. (r) Anwar Ali Haider will be the defense minister.

Dr. Nadeem Jan will be the health minister and Shahid Ashraf Tarar will be the communications minister

ALSO READ

Ahmed Irfan Aslam will be the law minister and Aniq Ahmed will be the religious affairs minister.

Jamal Shah will be the culture minister, Gohar Ijaz will be the commerce minister and Tabish Gohar will be the energy minister.

Haroon Hayder

lens

110-Year-Old Man Ties the Knot with 55-Year-Old Bride in Mansehra
Read more in lens

proproperty

Dr. Ruth Pfau Honored: Islamabad’s Main Highway to Bear Her Name
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>