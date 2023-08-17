Genetically Modified Pig Kidney Survives Over a Month in Human Recipient

Health experts have achieved a major milestone in the field of organ transplantation as a genetically modified pig kidney successfully functioned for more than a month inside a brain-dead patient in the United States (US). The achievement offers new hope for successful cross-species organ donation.

The director of the New York University (NYU) Langone Transplant Institute Robert Montgomery revealed the significant advancement during a press briefing. He detailed how a genetically-edited pig kidney, transplanted into a human recipient, demonstrated remarkable resilience marking a pivotal step forward in medical science.

ALSO READ PMDC Assures Foreign Graduates to Review 70% Pass Percentage

Montgomery and his team previously conducted similar procedures in September and November 2021, involving genetically modified pig kidneys. The most recent experiment, however, involved just one genetic modification, targeting the gene responsible for ‘hyperacute rejection’. This modification prevented immediate rejection and was paired with clinically approved immunosuppressive drugs.

To enhance acceptance, the team also embedded the pig’s thymus gland, responsible for educating the immune system, into the kidney’s outer layer. This helped the host’s immune cells recognize the pig’s cells as their own, reducing the risk of delayed rejection.

ALSO READ Businessmen Urged to Focus on Export of Halal Meat to China

The transplant recipient’s kidneys were removed, and the genetically modified pig kidney was transplanted, immediately producing urine. Monitoring revealed optimal levels of waste products and no signs of rejection. Moreover, no evidence of porcine cytomegalovirus, a potential trigger for organ failure, was detected during the monitoring period.