Pakistan’s Head Coach Reveals Team’s New Plan for ODI Cricket

Pakistan head coach, Grant Bradburn, has shared insights into the evolving strategies of the national team ahead of the crucial upcoming ODI season.

Bradburn revealed that Pakistan is set to adopt an attacking approach in the upcoming season, a shift influenced by the changing dynamics of modern cricket.

Bradburn highlighted the transformation witnessed in the gameplay during the New Zealand series, expressing the intention to maintain this trend moving forward.

The head coach expressed confidence in the ability of the setup to handle the challenging Sri Lankan conditions, emphasizing their positive mindset in facing these challenges.

Responding to questions about the training camp, Bradburn stated that the focus was directed towards enhancing performance during the middle-over phase.

The 57-year-old underlined the dedication displayed by national players in a recent training camp in Lahore and their active involvement in ongoing leagues across the world.

“Our current focus is entirely on the impending clash against Afghanistan. They are a formidable opponent, and we have great respect for them,” Bradburn added.

It is worth noting that the Men in Green are scheduled to play in a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan before commencing their Asia Cup 2023 campaign.

The Green Shirts will begin their Asia Cup journey on August 30 with a match against Nepal in Multan, followed by a face-off against India on 2 September.