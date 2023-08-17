Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Iftikhar Ahmed Lashes Out at Fan For Spreading Fake News on Twitter

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Aug 17, 2023 | 4:32 pm

Renowned middle-order batter, Iftikhar Ahmed, has denied the statement attributed to him circulating on social media regarding the match against India.

In response to the statement, the right-handed batter took to his Twitter account and said that he never made such a childish statement regarding the arch-rivals.

“In fact, no professional cricketer would make such a statement. Please stop circulating false news & report this individual for spreading hate,” Iftikhar wrote.

The 32-year-old batter also requested Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, to block the unidentified fake account for spreading false news and misusing the blue tick.

It is worth noting that earlier, a fake Twitter account quoted a false statement of the middle-order batter to mock the Indian national cricket team.

“Whenever we have a match against India, it feels like we are playing with street children,” wrote the fake account, which has garnered thousands of followers.

Meanwhile, the account has apologized to the national cricketer and said that his intention was not to hurt his reputation, but the tweet was meant as sarcasm.

It is pertinent to mention here that Iftikhar Ahmed scored a fantastic half-century in the group stage game against the neighboring country in T20 World Cup 2022.

The right-handed batter had scored 51 runs off 34 balls, including two boundaries and four maximums, to help his side post a target of 160 runs in Melbourne.

>