Price of Gold in Pakistan Hits Rs. 225,000 Per Tola

The price of gold in Pakistan increased by Rs. 1,200 per tola on Thursday, making it the third straight increase this week.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) rose by Rs. 1,200 per tola to Rs. 225,000 while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 1029 to close at Rs. 192,901.

After the public holiday on Monday, the price of gold rose by Rs. 1,100 per tola on Tuesday before rising by another Rs. 900 per tola on Wednesday. Today’s increase took the three-day increasing streak to Rs. 3,200 per tola.

In the international market, spot gold rose by 0.2 percent to $1,893.30 per ounce by 0945 GMT, while the US gold futures dropped 0.2 percent to $1,924.40. The price of the precious metal in the international market is currently at a five-month low.