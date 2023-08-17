Ravi Shastri Wants India to Use Kohli Differently in Asia Cup

Former India coach, Ravi Shastri, has proposed a solution to the ongoing batting struggles at the number four spot for India ahead of the upcoming mega tournaments.

Speaking in an interview, Ravi Shastri stated that deploying Virat Kohli in that pivotal role could potentially resolve a long-standing issue for the Indian team.

ALSO READ Iftikhar Ahmed Lashes Out at Fan For Spreading Fake News on Twitter

The former cricketer added that Virat Kohli has performed well when batting at number four, and this move could provide much-needed support to the national side.

“You know, because if we lose two or three at the top, we are gone and it was proved. If you look at Virat Kohli’s record, he is good enough at number four,” he said.

India has experimented with several batters in recent times to address the crucial middle-order spot, yet they have not found a suitable candidate for the position.

Earlier this month, Rohit Sharma noted that finding a reliable candidate for the number four has been a challenge for the Indian team over the last four or five years.

It is pertinent to mention here that Virat Kohli has batted at number four in 42 ODIs, amassing 1,767 runs at an average of 55.21, including seven centuries.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will commence their Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Pakistan on 2 September at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.