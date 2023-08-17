Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Will Be Built Like a Tank

Top-tier Samsung smartphones typically feature an Armor Aluminum chassis, a material that surpasses standard aluminum in terms of durability, while also giving the phone a more premium feel.

Looking ahead to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, there’s speculation that the Korean giant might elevate its game by incorporating a titanium frame. Titanium, boasting a density and strength almost four times that of aluminum, is expected to provide superior resistance against the wear and tear of daily usage, such as dings and scratches.

Exclusive ：

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Weight: 233g

although titanium alloy middle frame is adopted. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) August 17, 2023

Ordinarily, transitioning to a denser material for the central frame would result in increased weight; however, it appears that, somehow, this won’t be the case with the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy S24 is Bringing Multiple Camera Improvements and a Screen Upgrade

According to prominent Samsung insider Ice Universe, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is projected to possess a weight of 233g, which is, in fact, 1g less than that of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. In contrast, the iPhone 14 Pro Max employs a stainless steel chassis and registers a weight of 240g.

Although the difference amounts to only six grams compared to the S23 Ultra, it contributes to an unwieldy and less manageable one-handed usage experience. Intriguingly, there are also reports that Apple intends to incorporate titanium chassis in its upcoming iPhone 15 Pro series this year, potentially resulting in lighter devices compared to the 2023 models.

ALSO READ Samsung to Start Mass Producing Its First Smart Ring Next Month

Other than a titanium chassis, we will also be getting a larger 50MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom. Beyond its capacity to capture higher-quality images at 3x zoom, the 50MP sensor is also expected to enhance image quality across zoom levels ranging from 4x to 9.9x.

Rumors concerning the Galaxy S24 lineup also encompass several other potential changes, including a potential return to utilizing Exynos processors in specific markets, the incorporation of an upgraded generation AMOLED panel, and the implementation of accelerated charging speeds.

Via: Android Police