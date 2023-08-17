Samsung Galaxy S24 is Bringing Multiple Camera Improvements and a Screen Upgrade

Last week, renowned insider Ice Universe mentioned that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to have a 50MP 3x telephoto camera with a 1/2.52″ sensor. This sensor would likely offer Samsung a superior 5x zoom image quality.

Consequently, this has fueled speculations about the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 3x telephoto lens being upgraded to a 5x telephoto camera in the S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra adopts a new 3x 50MP sensor, 0.7μm, 1/2.52 ".With this sensor, Samsung can get a good 5x zoom image quality. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) August 14, 2023

While Samsung is making an upgrade from the 10MP 3x telephoto module, Ice Universe has indicated that the Korean manufacturer will retain the 10MP 10x periscope camera from the S23 Ultra, along with the 200MP primary sensor and the 12MP front-facing camera. It remains uncertain whether the 12MP ultrawide module from the S23 Ultra will also be featured in the S24 Ultra.

Beyond detailing the 50MP telephoto camera of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Ice Universe has mentioned an enhanced display for the S24 Ultra, although specific improvements have not been elaborated upon. We can anticipate more comprehensive information on this matter in the forthcoming months.

Upgrades to Galaxy S23

Additionally, Samsung has just rolled out an update to its Camera Assistant application, which introduces a 2x zoom crop feature to the existing Galaxy S23 lineup. This 2x zoom toggle seamlessly integrates into the default Camera app.

Notably, Samsung emphasizes that this isn’t a mere conventional crop, rather, it’s an intricately optimized zoom mode.

The Camera Assistant version 1.1.03.1 is now available for download on Samsung’s Galaxy Store, and the company promotes it as an “Optical Quality Crop Zoom.”

Samsung goes on to explain that this novel addition functions as a sensor-level crop, utilizing the capabilities of the primary camera. In practice, this should yield a quality on par with that of the distinct 3x and 10x telephoto cameras.

Via: Gsmarena