Empowering Your Reality: Redmi A2+ Redefining the Game!

Xiaomi today announces the all-new Redmi A2+, a beloved entry-level smartphone bringing the absolute price-to-performance ratio to the mass. Featuring an impressive octa-core processor,  Redmi A2+ delivers all the power you need for seamless browsing and multimedia consumption. It also offers a smooth and reliable software experience, ensuring fluidity in daily use.

Equipped with an 8MP AI dual camera system and a 6.52″ HD+ large display, Redmi A2+ are capable of capturing various perspectives in daily life. Additionally, with the help of a long-lasting 5,000mAh (typ) battery,  provide the power you need all day long.

Market Availability

Redmi A2+ is now available online at Mistore, Corecart, Daraz and Xiaomi sale. It will also be available nationwide in all retail outlets. Their Distributors are Tech Sirat, Airlink Communications, Smartlink Technologies, Core Tech, Phonezo Impex , Burque. Currently, there is only one variant available 3GB+64GB priced at Rs.24999.

Device Specifications

Display 6.52’’ HD + Dot Drop Display
Rear Camera 8MP AI Dual Camera System
Front Camera 5MP Selfie Camera
Battery 5000 mAh Battery
Processor MediaTek Helio G36

Sponsored

This article has been produced in collaboration with our advertising partners.

>