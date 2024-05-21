Pakistan Railways Cuts Fares by Over 50%

The Pakistan Railways Department has decided to reduce train fares across different classes following a decrease in diesel prices.

An official notification has been issued, announcing the immediate implementation of the fare reduction.

ALSO READ Mobile Pakistan’s Phone Imports Surge By 209% in 10 Months

Passengers traveling shorter distances, ranging from one to 200 kilometers, across all classes of trains will enjoy reduced fares. The economy and AC classes, in particular, witnessed the most significant decreases.

According to the notification, economy class fares on certain routes have been slashed by up to 54 percent. Railway has cut the minimum fare for the economy class on the Lahore to Rawalpindi route by Rs. 150 to just Rs. 100.

ALSO READ National Assembly Speaker Bans Unauthorized Entry of ‘YouTubers’ in Parliament

Furthermore, fares for the Khyber Mail route, covering distances of 1 km to 130 km, have also been reduced to Rs. 100 from Rs. 250. AC class passengers will enjoy up to 40% reduction in fares across various routes.