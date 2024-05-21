News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Pakistan Railways Cuts Fares by Over 50%

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 21, 2024 | 11:23 am

The Pakistan Railways Department has decided to reduce train fares across different classes following a decrease in diesel prices.

An official notification has been issued, announcing the immediate implementation of the fare reduction.

ALSO READ
Pakistan’s Mobile Phone Imports Surge By 209% in 10 Months

Passengers traveling shorter distances, ranging from one to 200 kilometers, across all classes of trains will enjoy reduced fares. The economy and AC classes, in particular, witnessed the most significant decreases.

According to the notification, economy class fares on certain routes have been slashed by up to 54 percent. Railway has cut the minimum fare for the economy class on the Lahore to Rawalpindi route by Rs. 150 to just Rs. 100.

ALSO READ

Furthermore, fares for the Khyber Mail route, covering distances of 1 km to 130 km, have also been reduced to Rs. 100 from Rs. 250. AC class passengers will enjoy up to 40% reduction in fares across various routes.

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!


lens

Rowdy Fan Throws Object at Mahira Khan in Viral Clip
Read more in lens

perspective

Banking Without Boundaries: Advancing Accessibility in Pakistan’s Financial Sector
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>