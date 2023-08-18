News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Excise Dept. Officials Distribute Dozens of Seized Luxury Cars Among Relatives: Report

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 18, 2023 | 4:40 pm

During the caretaker government’s tenure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the excise department seized 80 vehicles and distributed them among their friends and relatives.

As per a media report, Director General (DG) Excise Akmal Khattak bypassed the provincial allotment committee and distributed dozens of vehicles among their relatives. Citing an official document, the report added that the vehicles included luxury expensive non-customs paid cars and SUVs.

Under the Excise Seizure and Disposal Rules, 2015, a seized vehicle has to be deposited in a provincial warehouse within 24 hours.

After the conviction and completion of the investigation, the vehicle is seized by the government. The seized vehicles can be used by the excise department for operational duties under the law.

The report adds that dozens of vehicles were distributed by the excise department against the rules, bypassing the Provincial Allotment Committee. It alleged that the Excise SHOs delivered the seized vehicles to DG Excise’s house instead of the warehouse.

Monthly collections of millions of rupees from non-customs paid vehicle smugglers have also been unearthed. DG Excise Akmal Khattak has claimed that the Excise department follows the prevailing norms.

Via: Aaj


>