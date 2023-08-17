Metro Train and Bus Fares to be Increased Soon

As petroleum costs rise, the Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMA) has proposed raising metro bus and train ticket prices to Rs. 50 each.

PMA executives said rising fuel prices hurt their capacity to offer affordable transportation. The authority suggested Rs. 50 per stop for metro buses and Orange Line trains. The plan in this regard will be presented in the future.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi personally assessed passenger satisfaction. He traveled by bus and train, talking to individuals about their feedback.

The chief minister saw that the buses’ air-conditioning was broken during his travel, making passengers uncomfortable in the heat. Commuters complained that AC units had been broken for six months. CM Naqvi ordered AC restoration immediately.

He also offered free bus and train travel for male and female students. He ordered the transport secretary to prepare a summary for this plan.

During his visit to Anarkali train station, Naqvi learned about shuttered washrooms, water shortages, and broken token machines.

Naqvi called the transport secretary to remedy the station’s poor facilities. From Anarkali station to Ali Town, he evaluated token machines and passenger experience. Passengers complained about token machines and washrooms that didn’t work.

To address these difficulties, the CM suggested online and credit card metro card recharging, restoration of token machines, and improved facilities for women.