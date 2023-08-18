Over 1100 Accidents Reported Across Punjab in a Day

Road accidents are becoming perilously common across Punjab. According to a recent report, a total of 1,107 accidents occurred across all 37 districts of Punjab in the last 24 hours, injuring 1,143 and killing 10 people.

Out of all injury reports, 565 victims were reported to be seriously injured while 578 were reported to have sustained minor injuries that were treated on the spot.

The report adds that 72% of road traffic collisions (RTCs) involved motorbikes. The victims included 602 drivers, 50 underaged drivers, 137 pedestrians, and 414 passengers.

The geographic breakdown of the RTCs is as follows:

Cities RTCs Victims Lahore 287 298 Faisalabad 78 74 Multan 72 68

Additionally, of the total number of victims, 951 were males and 202 were females.

Independence Day Accidents

This year’s independence day saw 1,659 car accidents, 17 deaths, and 1,773 injuries in all 37 districts of Punjab. Lahore reported the most road accidents and aerial shootings.

The Emergency Service Department (ESD) reported 1,234 vehicle accidents across the province on August 13, a day before Independence Day, resulting in nine deaths and 1,338 injuries.

ESD reported 99 deep head injuries and 187 multiple fractures from August 14 vehicle incidents. The data shows that 1,481 motorbikes, 78 auto-rickshaws, 160 motorcars, 27 vans, 13 passenger buses, 24 lorries, and 113 other auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these traffic incidents.

With the rising number of accidents, motorists are advised to stay vigilant and drive responsibly.