Hasan Ali Out of Lanka Premier League Final Due to Injury

Renowned fast bowler, Hasan Ali suffered a finger injury during the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.

A pivotal member of the Dambulla Aura in the ongoing season, the injury to the right-arm pacer raises concerns for the side ahead of the final match of the tournament.

Recognized for his lethal deliveries, the 29-year-old cricketer sustained the injury in the final over of the first Qualifier match against Galle Titans.

According to media reports, medical assessments have confirmed the vulnerability of his middle finger, casting doubts on his availability for the upcoming LPL final.

Turning to the game, Dambulla Aura secured a comfortable six-wicket victory against the Galle Titans by successfully chasing down the target of 147 runs in the last over.

Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis exhibited match-winning performances, scoring 53 runs off 39 balls and 49 runs off 45 balls, respectively.

Hayden Kerr emerged as the standout bowler for Dambulla Aura, claiming three wickets, while Hasan took one wicket and conceded 29 runs in his three-over spell.

It is pertinent to mention that Dambulla Aura is set to face the winner of the match between Galle Titans and Kandy in the final encounter on August 20.