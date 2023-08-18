Pakistan Army Recues Foreign Climbers Who Were Trapped for Days

The Pakistan Army conducted a successful rescue operation that saved the lives of six foreign climbers trapped for days on the unforgiving peak of Concordia.

The rescue mission was initiated in response to a call from the stranded mountaineers, which included four British nationals, one Polish climber, and their local guide.

ALSO READ Semi-Finalists Confirmed for Azadi Cup Hockey Tournament

Five days ago, a group of climbers found themselves in trouble in Concordia as unforeseen challenges and sudden deteriorating weather conditions thwarted their ascent.

This predicament was worsened by severe breathing difficulties experienced by all members during their expedition to the peak.

In a separate development, Pakistani authorities launched an inquiry into the death of a local porter who fell from a narrow trail while attempting to climb K2 last month.

ALSO READ PCB Invites Jay Shah to Attend Opening Ceremony of Asia Cup in Multan

The unfortunate incident drew attention on social media, with people expressing their anger and demanding a high-profile investigation into the matter.

The investigation originated from footage revealing a Norwegian climber walking past Mohammad Hassan, who was hanging upside down from a rope and later died.

Iqbal Hussain, the head of the fact-finding committee, stated that the inquiry will focus on “mountaineering moral values,” with a report due in 15 days.