Jinnah Stadium Gears Up for FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is preparing Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad to host the crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier against Cambodia.

After the Pakistan Sports Board granted clearance, the PFF delegation conducted an extensive inspection of the renowned venue within the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad.

The PFF delegation included Shahid Khokhar, a prominent member of the PFF Normalisation Committee, and Shahzad Anwar, head coach of the national team.

Khokhar expressed satisfaction with the facilities in the stadium, lauding the efforts of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to ensure successful hosting.

Khokhar stressed adherence to FIFA standards, highlighting the necessity of a ready pitch and scoreboard, and plans to request AFC and FIFA to evaluate the venue.

Last week, the PFF Normalization Committee held a meeting with Dr. Asif Tufail, the Director-General of the Sports Board Punjab, to finalize a venue for the qualifier.

The home match between Pakistan and Cambodia is scheduled for 17th October, making this a crucial step in the journey of Pakistan through the World Cup qualifiers.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan will face Cambodia also in Cambodia on 12th October in the qualifying round for the FIFA World Cup 2026.