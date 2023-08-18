World Squash Federation Clears Hamza Khan of Age Scandal

Last month, Pakistani squash sensation, Hamza Khan, clinched the World Junior Squash Championship title in Melbourne by defeating Mohamed Zakaria of Egypt.

This monumental victory marked the end of a 37-year-long wait for Pakistan, with Jansher Khan being the last player to bring home the coveted title in 1986.

ALSO READ How to Buy Tickets for Pakistan Vs. India Match in Asia Cup 2023

However, the day after the match, the Egypt Squash Federation raised questions about the age of Hamza Khan, alleging he was over-age and not an Under-19 player.

Meanwhile, the World Squash Federation (WSF) has now given a clean chit to the young squash sensation and has cleared him of any discrepancies regarding his age.

In an official statement, the international squash authority stated that they found no evidence suggesting Khan’s age was different from the one listed on his passport.

ALSO READ Pakistan Army Rescues Foreign Climbers Who Were Trapped for Days

“This consultation found no evidence that the age of the 2023 WSF World Junior Squash Champion, Hamza Khan, is different from the one listed on his passport,” WSF said.

The federation has also informed both the Egypt Squash Federation and the Pakistan Squash Federation about the findings and has closed the matter.