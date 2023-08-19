Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Ramiz Raja Misses Out as Asia Cup 2023 Commentary Panel Unveiled

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Aug 19, 2023 | 11:15 am

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced the star-studded commentary panel for the upcoming much-awaited 50-over Asia Cup 2023, scheduled in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Legendary cricketers Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Aamer Sohail, and Bazid Khan will represent Pakistan, while Australia’s Matthew Hayden will also share the commentary box.

Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri, Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Sanjay Bangar, Piyush Chawla, Sanjay Manjrekar, Deep Dasgupta, Mohammad Kaif, Aditya Tare, and Rajat Bhatia will represent India.

Former cricketers Marvan Atapattu, Dominic Cork, and Andy Flower will also be part of the commentary panel to grace the 13-match 50-over Asia Cup.

However, much to the surprise of the fans, renowned cricketer-turned-commentator, Ramiz Raja and Indian cricket analyst, Harsha Bhogle will not be part of the commentary panel in the tournament.

Here is the full panel:

Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Aamer Sohail Bazid Khan Matthew Hayden
Andy Flower Dominic Cork Marvan Atapattu Ravi Shastri Gautam Gambhir
Harbhajan Singh Irfan Pathan Sanjay Bangar Piyush Chawla Sanjay Manjrekar
Deep Dasgupta Mohammad Kaif Aditya Tare Rajat Bhatia

The marquee tournament will commence with the home side Pakistan taking on Nepal on 30 August at Multan Cricket Stadium with a grand opening ceremony.

The Babar Azam-led side will face arch-rivals India in the much-awaited encounter on 2 September at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Imad Ali Jan

>