Families of Deceased Punjab Govt Employees to Get Special Relief

Punjab Cabinet’s Standing Committee on Finance and Development has granted initial approval to special packages for the families of public sector employees who passed away during service.

The announcement was made during the committee’s 7th meeting, led by Interim Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, held in Lahore on Monday.

ALSO READ 3 Methods to Check Annual Matric Exam Results in Punjab

The committee ordered the distribution of relief funds to the bereaved families within a span of ten days. This measure is aimed at alleviating their financial burden.

Additionally, the committee meeting made other pivotal decisions. An endorsement was granted for restoring the historical gates of Lahore to their original grandeur. Moreover, funds were allocated for the much-needed upgrade of the Lahore Zoo.

Recognizing the cultural and spiritual significance of heritage sites, the cabinet meeting also authorized the allocation of funds for the renovation and embellishment of the Baba Fariduddin Ganj Shukar’s shrine.

The committee accorded preliminary approval for the Solarization of Agricultural Tube Wells in Punjab under the Prime Minister National Program. This move aligns with the broader goal of harnessing renewable energy sources for enhancing agricultural productivity.

ALSO READ Islamabad Police Targets Over 700 Social Media Accounts in Anti-Hate Campaign

As the Punjab Cabinet takes strides to support the families of deceased public sector employees and initiates endeavors to preserve historical and cultural heritage, these decisions underscore the government’s dedication to the welfare of its citizens and the progress of the region.