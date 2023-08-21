3 Methods to Check Annual Matric Exam Results in Punjab

The results of the annual exams for class 9 will be announced by all Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab at 10 AM on Tuesday, 22 August.

The official result announcement ceremonies will be held by all BISEs in Punjab at their respective headquarters. The top performers from all academic groups across all boards will receive certificates and shields from the chief guests.

As for the rest of the students of all Punjab’s BISEs, including Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, and Sargodha, they can view their results in a number of ways.

Here are all the methods to check class 9 annual exam results.

Official Websites

The results will be published simultaneously on the websites of all BISEs in Punjab. The websites are mentioned below.

Board Website Rawalpindi https://biserawalpindi.edu.pk/ Lahore https://www.biselahore.com/ Multan https://web.bisemultan.edu.pk/ Faisalabad http://www.bisefsd.edu.pk/ Sargodha https://www.bisesargodha.edu.pk/ Gujranwala https://www.bisegrw.edu.pk/ Bahawalpur https://bisebwp.edu.pk/ D.G.Khan https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk/ Sahiwal https://bisesahiwal.edu.pk/

Results Gazettes

The results can also be checked manually through the official gazettes that will be published by all BISEs soon after announcing the results.

SMS Service

The results announcement sections of websites of educational boards usually go down or take ages to load whenever the results are announced.

In this case, students can check their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message on the numbers of their respective boards.