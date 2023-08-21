Instagram’s Threads Could Get a Web Version This Week

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Meta may finally launch a web version of Threads, its direct contender to X (previously recognized as Twitter), in the initial days of this week.

This will address the notable absence of a browser version of Threads, which will make it more accessible on PCs.

Upgrades to Search Feature

In a recent statement, Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg highlighted the company’s ongoing efforts to incorporate this feature, coupled with an improved search function (currently limited to usernames only). He mentioned this development earlier in the month, expressing the intent for it to be ready within “the next few weeks.”

Weeks of Internal Testing

Nevertheless, as outlined by WSJ, its sources indicate that the “launch plans aren’t final and could change.” Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, who shared insights on Threads last week, revealed that Meta had been conducting internal trials of an initial version for a span of one to two weeks. However, he also acknowledged that additional refinements are necessary before a broader release can be initiated.

Threads entered the scene as a rather rudimentary Twitter replica, emerging just approximately six weeks ago. Remarkably, it rapidly surpassed the 100 million user milestone and attracted a multitude of celebrities and brands.

ALSO READ Elon Musk Slowed Down Websites on Twitter He Sees as Enemies

Despite its rapid growth, the platform has lacked several crucial functionalities, which the company has been gradually incorporating over time. Notably, a follow feed was recently introduced, and the capability to verify a link using a Mastodon profile was added. This particular move suggests that Meta may indeed be showing some level of commitment towards integrating with the decentralized social network protocol, ActivityPub.

Via: The Verge