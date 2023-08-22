Govt Suffered Loss of Rs. 470 Billion on Electricity Distribution Due to Non-Cooperation from Provinces

The Senate Standing Committee on Power was apprised on Tuesday by the Power Division that a loss of Rs. 470 billion occurred on the generation and distribution of electricity due to the non-cooperation of the provinces.

The committee met under the chairmanship of Senator Saifuallah Abro at the Parliament House. At the outset of the meeting, the committee chairman said that he serves as the custodian of the money of the people of Pakistan, and added that the committee will get to the core of each and every penny being consumed.

ALSO READ Fuel Cost for Power Generation Down 19.2% While Electricity Prices Rise to Record High

The committee has already finalized the findings of the 765kV double circuit transmission line from Dasu Hydro Power Station to Islamabad. The committee inquired the Power Division on the implementation of the recommendations made by the committee in its previous meetings. The officials informed that Power Division received a copy of the approved minutes a week ago and sought time for implementation of the recommendations.

An in-camera discussion also took place on the Public Petition regarding the tender, design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of 765kV double circuit transmission lines Dasu-Mansehra-Islamabad (Lot-I, II & III).

Sitki Serifeken, representative of SA-RA Energy (Sa-Ra Energy Construction Trade and Industry Co. Inc) briefed the committee in detail about the petition. Thereafter, various queries were raised by the members of the committee which were responded to. After the detailed deliberations, the committee concluded its findings clubbed with the findings of the 765kV double circuit transmission lines project Lot-I.

The committee concluded that the queries raised by the complainant have not been addressed by the NTDC and that it also failed to address the instructions issued by the Lahore High Court. The committee found the NTDC ineligible and fraudulent with mala fide intentions. The committee remarked that NTDC will remain on the agenda till all the Lots of 765kV double circuit transmission line from Dasu Hydro Power Station to Islamabad & other components are evaluated in detail.

ALSO READ PIA Grounds 11 Planes Due to Lack of Funds

The meeting was attended by Senators Fida Muhammad, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai, Sana Jamali, Haji Hidayat Ullah Khan, Bahramand Khan Tangi, Hafiz Abdul Karim, and Senator Muhammad Asad Ali Khan Jenejo. Representatives of concerned departments were also in attendance.