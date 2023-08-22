PIA Grounds 11 Planes Due to Lack of Funds

In a dire turn of events, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been compelled to ground a substantial fraction of its fleet, with 11 aircraft, including three Boeing 777s, being taken out of service. The national flag carrier is grappling with the intensity of a financial crisis that has besieged its operations.

PIA, which ordinarily operates a fleet of around 30 aircraft, has found itself entangled in a complex quandary for the past three years as it struggles to secure spare parts due to a paucity of funds. This scarcity has culminated in the grounding of the 11 aircraft, precipitating a ripple effect across its operational infrastructure.

Within the roster of grounded aircraft, two wide-body Boeing 777 planes were immobilized in 2020, with one following suit in 2021. An additional five A320 aircraft were subjected to grounding, with two meeting this fate in 2021 and three more in 2023. The beleaguered fleet also encompassed three ATR aircraft, one of which was immobilized in 2020, another in 2022, and the final in 2023.

A spokesperson for PIA corroborated the distressing news, affirming that 11 aircraft had been immobilized due to the unavailability of funds for the procurement of essential spare parts. The beleaguered airline has found itself ensnared within the confines of acute financial tribulations, amplified by its reliance on foreign currency.

Elaborating on the extent of the situation, a high-ranking official within the airline disclosed that PIA’s overall fleet consists of 31 aircraft. Among the 11 grounded planes, encompassing Boeing 777s, Airbus models, and ATRs, some are rendered irreparable due to the unavailability of critical components, including engines.

The official iterated that PIA currently sustains its operations with the remaining 20 aircraft, executing flights in accordance with the available resources. However, a potential increase in flight frequencies, particularly on international routes, could potentially exacerbate the airline’s predicament, heightening the risk of aircraft shortages.

PIA’s operational network, as illustrated on its website, spans across Asia, Europe, and North America, enveloping 19 countries. The consequential grounding of aircraft has inflicted inconvenience upon passengers, necessitating rescheduling and, in some instances, cancellation of flights. Several passengers have also encountered the plight of being stranded within airport premises.

This precarious financial crisis has long haunted PIA, painting a distressing financial trajectory. Chronic losses have plagued the airline over the years, eliciting multiple governmental interventions to salvage its viability.

Recent governmental initiatives have included an infusion of Rs. 30 billion in bailout funds for PIA. However, the sufficiency of this lifeline in revitalizing the beleaguered airline’s fortunes remains uncertain.