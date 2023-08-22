Illegal Fuel Seller Arrested With 400 Liters of Petrol

During a raid on Monday, police detained a suspect reportedly selling petrol illegally in Rawat. The authorities recovered the illegal fuel from his possession.

The suspect, identified as Fida, had 400 liters of petrol. The discovery has prompted an investigation, and a case has also been filed against Fida.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Nabil Khokhar praised the police squad. He added that such criminal activities hurt legal businesses in the area and threaten the lives of people. He ensured that lawbreakers engaged in such activities will be brought to justice.

The Curious Case of Balochistan

Earlier, Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo legalized the sale of Iranian petrol in Quetta and surrounding areas. After hearing about the ban, the CM ordered the Inspector General of Police to seize the crackdown operation, a media report stated.

The CM added that selling Iranian petrol feeds and supports countless families. It bears mentioning here that Iranian petrol is smuggled into Pakistan, making it illegal.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) controls Pakistani oil and gas prices in Pakistan. Bizenjo noted that prohibiting selling Iranian will deprive several households of income.