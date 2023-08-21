Locally-Assembled Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Spotted in Karachi

After several operational and production-related hiccups, Toyota is finally gearing up to launch its first locally assembled hybrid car in Pakistan.

A test unit of the locally-assembled Corolla Cross Hybrid has recently been spotted in Karachi, wearing a black and blue wrap. Although Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) is silent, reports from industry observers suggest that the company has begun road-testing the crossover hybrid SUV.

In December 2022, market reports suggested that the company may launch its first locally assembled hybrid model in the first half (H1) of 2023. However, the limited production and import restrictions quashed those plans.

In July 2023, it was reported that the company may launch the Corolla Cross later this year. While Toyota IMC hasn’t made an official announcement, the report speculates that the launch may take place in November 2023.

While it would be a significant development for the company, Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid will likely remain a niche product due to its potentially high price tag, especially with the prices set to increase again due to the ongoing hyperinflation.

Feature Image Courtesy: AutoXfinity