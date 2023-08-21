Best Driving Schools in Dubai

The road regulations in the different emirates of the UAE vary, so drivers must be aware of the rules in each place they drive. In Dubai, drivers must follow the guidelines set by the Road and Transport Authority (RTA). One of these guidelines is that all drivers must enroll in an accredited driving school in the city before they can obtain a license.

Reputable driving schools in Dubai provide instruction to local residents. Those who successfully complete the comprehensive training program will be awarded a Dubai driver’s license, proving their roadworthiness, particularly for those over 21. Those aged 18 to 21 are given a provisional driver’s license, which allows them to sharpen their skills under a slightly supervised framework.

ALSO READ UAE Passenger Accuses PIA of Stealing Gold Jewelry Worth 93,000 Dirhams

To make your decision-making process easier, you should thoroughly research the top driving schools in Dubai. There is a wide range of options available to prospective drivers, both established institutions and new entrants.

Belhasa and Emirates Driving Institute are two of the most well-known driving schools. As your training progresses, you will reach a critical milestone: a comprehensive driving test. This test is a multi-faceted assessment that includes both theoretical comprehension and practical driving skills.

To help you make an informed choice from this wide range of options, let’s take a closer look at some of Dubai’s top driving schools:

Belhasa Driving School

The Belhasa Driving Centre is a prestigious driving school that has elevated its status among the elite driving institutions in Dubai. Led by the visionary Mr. Saif Ahmed Belhasa, this facility is a model of forward-thinking driving education in the heart of Dubai.

It is a comprehensive hub that caters to a variety of vehicle categories, including light motor vehicles, motorcycles, buses, trucks, shovels, and forklifts. It has an impressive fleet of over 650 light cars, which provides optimal training for aspiring drivers.

Belhasa Driving Centre is known for its 1:1 instructor-to-student ratio, which ensures a tailored and effective learning experience. It also provides e-classes.

ALSO READ Elon Musk Destroyed Twitter’s Downloads on App Stores by Renaming it to X

Additionally, Belhasa Driving Centre offers exclusive VVIP course packages that allow you to master your driving skills on premium cars such as Mercedes and Range Rover. These upscale packages are divided into Business Class and First Class courses, promising a truly elevated learning journey.

Locations and Timings

Al Quoz 4

Timing: Saturday to Thursday, 7 AM to 11 PM

Contact: +971 (4) 5091200

Al Wasl Branch

Timing: Saturday to Thursday, 8 AM to 5 PM

Contact: +971 (4) 324 3535

Jebel Ali

Timing: Saturday to Thursday, 7 AM to 4 PM

Contact: +971 (4) 8817171

Nad Al Hamar

Timing: Saturday to Thursday, 7 AM to 11 PM

Contact: +971 (4) 2895908

In addition, Belhasa Driving Centre has a wide network of branches, including Bur Dubai Musalla, Bur Dubai Raffa, Deira Nakheel, Deira Naif, Rashidiya, Al Karama, Hor Al Anz, Satwa 1, Satwa 2, Khaleej Center, Al Quasis, Dubai International City, Marina Walk, and more. For added convenience, the Belhasa Driving Centre app (BDC Dubai) is available on both Google Play and Apple Store.

ALSO READ AirSial Launches Flights to Saudi Arabia From More Pakistani Cities

Belhasa Driving School Fees

Here’s a comprehensive overview of the fee structure for light vehicle courses, presented in a clear table format:

Course Regular Night Friday Shift Silver Gold 20 Hours AED 5078.25 AED 5478.25 AED 5878.25 AED 6678.25 AED 8678.25 AED 10678.25 15 Hours AED 4583.25 AED 4883.25 AED 5183.25 AED 5783.25 AED 7283.25 AED 8783.25 10 Hours AED 3983.25 AED 4183.25 AED 4383.25 AED 4783.25 AED 5783.25 AED 6783.25

Fees are subject to change; please refer to the official website for the most current information.

If you are interested in learning to drive luxury cars, the Business Class Package costs AED 11,170 for 10 hours of instruction, while the First Class Course costs AED 17,500 for 10 hours of instruction. Experience unparalleled driving education that meets your individual requirements.

Emirates Driving Institute (EDI)

The Emirates Driving Institute (EDI) has been a dependable place to learn to drive since its inception in 1991, with the endorsement of the AA Driving School in the United Kingdom. As a leading driving school in Dubai, EDI has trained over 500,000 students on their journey to becoming confident drivers.

EDI, with a team of around 500 qualified instructors, offers a variety of driving courses to fit your schedule and vehicle preferences. To make your learning experience even smoother, EDI provides a convenient bus service that covers key locations throughout Dubai. The institute has both male and female instructors to accommodate everyone’s needs, ensuring a comfortable environment for all learners.

As you gear up to obtain your driving license, EDI presents options for cars, motorbikes, and even heavy-duty vehicles like buses and trucks. EDI’s training centers, which are spread across more than 40 branches in the emirate, particularly the ones in Al Qusais, Al Quoz, and the exclusive Platinum Driving Course branch in Jumeirah, are shining examples of learning.

EDI stays ahead of the curve by providing a user-friendly mobile app that gives you easy access to their services right from your fingertips. Additionally, they embrace modern training techniques by having a state-of-the-art driving simulator facility.

Locations and Timings

Locations: Al Quoz, Al Qusais, and Jumeirah (for Platinum Driving Course)

Timings: Monday – Thursday: 8:15 AM – 10 PM, Friday: 7:15 AM – 11:30 AM, 2:00 PM – 4 PM

Contact: +971-4-263-1100

To make things even easier, you can download the EDI mobile app from the Google Play Store and App Store, which will give you easy access to their range of services and driving courses.

Emirates Driving Insitute Fees

Here’s a breakdown of the fee structure for different types of regular training courses. Please note that prices for weekend, night, and shift training may vary slightly from these rates:

Course Beginner 15 Hours(2 TO 5 Years Old License) 10 Hours(Over 5 Years Old License) Regular Price – Auto Gear AED 4905 AED 4285 AED 3765 Fixed Price – Auto Gear AED 9800 AED 9350 AED 9080 Regular Price – Manual Gear AED 4745 AED 4165 AED 3685 Fixed Price – Manual Gear AED 11,600 AED 11,150 AED 10,700

Fees are subject to change; please refer to the official website for the most current information.

Dubai Driving Centre

Dubai Driving Centre, founded in 2003, is a well-established authority in driver education. With years of experience, this driving school sets itself apart from newcomers. As a proud RTA-approved institution, it provides a variety of vehicle training services.

Dubai Driving Centre is even more appealing due to its adoption of modern convenience. Its comprehensive online services bring learning right to your fingertips. Through its online portal, you can easily register, take e-learning sessions, and prepare for theory tests.

This driving school offers discounts and special packages catering to different eligibility criteria. For all the details, simply visit its official website.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Major Dams Reach Full Capacity on Same Day

Location and Contact Details

Port Rashid

Address: Jumeirah Rd, Dubai

Contact Number: +971-4-345-5855

Al Khail

Address: Near Al Khail Gate, Al Qouz Industrial Area 3

Contact Number: +971-4-404-8000

Al Quoz

Address: Al Quoz Industrial Area 3, Near Al-Naboodha Automobiles, Dubai

Contact Number: +971-4-323-6000

Training Timings

Regular Training Timing: 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM and 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM

Friday Training Timing: 7 AM to 12 PM and 2 PM to 5 PM

Night Training Timing: 8 PM to 11 PM

Dubai Driving Centre Fees

The following table shows the different types of courses offered at the Dubai Driving Centre, their total hours, and the associated fees for both regular and specialized sessions:

Course Type Total Hours Regular Course Fees Sundays/Nights/Shifts Course Fees Light Vehicle Manual/Automatic 20, 15, 10 AED 3,835 / 3,220 / 2,620 AED 4,405 / 3,640 / 2,890 Royal VIP 20, 15, 10 AED 25,000 / 21,000 / 17,000 AED 25,000 / 21,000 / 17,000

Fees are subject to change; please refer to the official website for the most current information.

Galadari Motor Driving Centre (GMDC)

Galadari Motor Driving Centre (GMDC) is a certified and authorized driving institution in Dubai that complies with the RTA’s directives.

GMDC is a leading provider of driving education and offers a variety of comprehensive driving courses for different vehicle categories, including light vehicles, heavy vehicles, motorcycles, forklifts, and shovels.

Additionally, for those seeking a more adventurous experience, GMDC offers specialized advanced courses for defensive driving and off-roading enthusiasts.

The institute recognizes and respects the diversity of its students by offering courses in multiple languages, including Arabic, English, Urdu, and Hindi.

ALSO READ You Can Now Send Full Quality Photos on WhatsApp

Location and Timing

Al Qusais Main Office

Address: Al Qusais Industrial Area 4, Dubai

Timings: Saturdays to Thursdays 8:00 am to 10:00 pm | Fridays 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Contact Number: +971-4-267-6166

Muhaisnah Office

Address: Al Hathboor Building – Beirut Street, Dubai

Timings: Saturdays to Thursdays 8:00 am to 10:00 pm | Fridays 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Contact Number: +971-4-267-6166

Al Quoz Office

Address: Near Al Quoz Mall, Al Quoz Industrial Area 3, Dubai

Timings: Saturdays to Thursdays 8:00 am to 10:00 pm | Fridays 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Contact Number: +971-4-404-3400

And that’s not all – there are several more outlets of this driving school, offering services ranging from registration facilities to specific theory courses.

These outlets include Al Nahda, Al Karama, Al Tawar, International City, Al Raffa, Souq Extra, Silicon Oasis, Bur Dubai, Abu Hail, Al Aweer, Naif, Satwa, and many others.

In this digital age, convenience is just a fingertip away. The driving school has created a mobile app, available for download on both Google Play and the Apple Store, to help you on your journey to becoming a skilled driver.

Galadari Motor Driving Center Fees

Below, you’ll find a detailed fee structure for various training hours and shifts for an average light vehicle course:

Hours Level Regular Training Shift Training Friday Classes 20 Hours Beginner AED 2000 AED 2800 AED 3000 15 Hours Customers with a 2 to 5 years old license AED 1500 AED 2100 AED 2250 10 Hours Customers with over 5 years old license AED 1000 AED 1400 AED 1500 4 Hours Additional Hours AED 400 AED 560 AED 600

Fees are subject to change; please refer to the official website for the most current information.

This is the basic fee structure for the general light vehicle course. Please note that additional fees will apply for various tests and services, such as the RTA road test, theory test, eye test, evaluation test, and driving license issuance. Additionally, a 5% VAT will be added to the above-mentioned fees at the time of payment.

In addition, the school offers VIP courses at a premium rate, providing intensive training that is tailored to the customer’s schedule. These courses range in price from AED 15,000 for those with valid licenses for more than 5 years to AED 22,000 for beginners, depending on the individual’s prior driving experience. Dubai Driving Centre is the place to go for expert driving instruction.

Tips for RTA Driving Test

Tips for RTA Theory Test

Thoroughly study the RTA handbook.

Consider taking mock theory tests. Refer to the RTA website for details.

Utilize the RTA mobile app for practice theory tests.

Learn and memorize common road signs; also, attempt online traffic sign tests.

Tips for the RTA Road Test in Dubai