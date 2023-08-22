LUMS & Nestlé Mark World Water Week; Emphasizing Reduced Irrigation Wastage & Enhanced Productivity

As part of its World Water Week festivities, the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), in collaboration with Nestlé, organized a panel discussion on innovative irrigation solutions to decrease water wastage and improve agricultural productivity.

The discussion was aligned with this year’s World Water Week theme focusing on innovative solutions for a water-wise world.

Former Senator and Minister Irrigation, Punjab, Mr. Mohsin Leghari, emphasized that collective action is required specific to Pakistan’s agriculture challenge as more than 90% of Pakistan’s water resources are used in agriculture (FAO). Of this, 50% is wasted due to mismanagement.

“In light of climate change, increasing food security issues, and considering we are an agrarian economy, it is imperative to improve agricultural productivity through efficient water management and modern irrigation methods,” he iterated.

Nestlé’s flagship Caring for Water-Pakistan (C4W-Pakistan) initiative is a lighthouse example for collective action on water stewardship.

Building on Mr. Leghari’s comments, Sheikh Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Nestlé Pakistan, said, “C4W-Pakistan is a blueprint for gauging collective action and has three pillars: factories, communities, and agriculture.

Nestlé has so far made significant progress in all domains, specifically in agriculture, by assisting farmers to shift to drip irrigation on 139 acres and installing Smart Soil Moisture Sensors on 548 acres in Punjab. Drip irrigation is currently being scaled up in Sindh.” He further added that these activities are in line with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 6, 13 and 17.

The C4W-Pakistan initiative was accelerated by the launch of Nestlé’s Waters Pledge in 2021. Under the Pledge, Nestlé’s Waters Business has committed to lead the regeneration of the water cycle to create a positive impact by 2025. By the end of 2022, the company had achieved 58% of its target for 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Abu Bakr Muhammad, Director Center for Water Informatics & Technology (WIT), LUMS, iterated on the need to place water at the core of action plans and policy.

He said, “There is an urgent need for communities, companies, and governments to come up with innovative solutions to secure water that can help maintain the balance between people and nature.”

Other notable speakers, including Business Executive Officer – Nestlé Waters Abdullah Jawaid, Member Committee on Water Issues in Islamabad Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, environmental journalist Zofeen Ebrahim, water expert Imran Saqib Khalid, owner Sukeki Farms Sultan Ahmed Bhatti, all stressed the need for sustainable irrigation methods as the need of the hour.

Organized between the 20th and 24th of August this year, World Water Week highlights the global water challenges and explores new ways of managing water, and focuses on the ways we value water.