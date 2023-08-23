Election Commission Tests New Result Compilation System

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has tested the Result Compilation System (RCS), designed to replace the beleaguered Result Transmission System (RTS). The RTS had infamously failed during the 2018 general elections, casting doubt on the credibility of the electoral process.

ECP’s media wing released a statement detailing the thorough evaluation of each aspect of the RCS. Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja presided over a briefing that unveiled the new system’s features. It emerged that the RCS would empower presiding officers to instantly transmit results to returning officers via a mobile application. This aims to expedite the compilation of unofficial voting data for quicker and more precise outcome assessments.

ECP was satisfied with the RCS trial’s outcomes, hinting at the possibility of its deployment in the upcoming general elections. However, the origin and financial investment behind the new system remain undisclosed. Additionally, the ECP addressed the ongoing task of redrawing constituencies based on the latest census data. Correspondences have been dispatched to provincial governments and the statistics department to facilitate the delimitation process.

As Pakistan nears the next general elections, the mock trial of RCS seems to show ECP’s commitment to enhancing the integrity and efficiency of the voting process, but the ambiguity surrounding its application will be a cause for concern.