IMARAT Group Launches Yet Another Project IBM – Pakistan’s Biggest Builders Mall

Residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi! It’s time to brace yourselves to explore a whole new way of making your home truly yours. The IMARAT Builders Mall (IBM) is here, and it is poised to revolutionize the construction, furniture and decor industries.

The IMARAT Group – Pakistan’s leading real estate company – has brought to life an incredible idea that’s never been seen in our country before – it’s called the IMARAT Builder’s Mall (IBM). And trust us, this is a game-changer!

Builders’ malls have been gaining popularity worldwide for their convenience and comprehensive offerings, and the renowned Group has taken the lead in introducing this novel concept to Pakistan.

How is IBM a Game-Changer in Pakistan’s Market?

Imagine a place where the trendiest brands converge to fulfil your ambitions of owning a home. It’s a destination where you can find everything you need under one roof.

Walk into IBM and you will find many renowned brands; they have come together to make sure your home becomes the best version of itself.

But it’s not just about shopping. This place is like an adventure. With over 80 amazing brands all in one spot, you’re in for a treat.

IBM boasts an impressive squad of renowned brands lighting up IBM, including MOOOI Homes, Silaj Furniture, Baahir Outdoor Living, Eteli Illumination, Smart Innovations, BOMBAY Light House, GROHE, COTTO, FIONA, Hinlim, Orient Ceramica, Gala, Cappuccino, IMEP, FUJIHD, Tricom Power, INGCO, SIKA, Wintech (ADO), N-SETS, Multan Carpet Industries, Woodyfy Studio, among others.

And that’s not where it stops – IBM also enlisted the renowned Moveit as a distribution partner.

IBM’s Grand Launch in Islamabad

The launch event, attended by industry leaders, dignitaries, and the enthusiastic public, commenced with zeal and zest. The valuable guests had the opportunity to engage in a client connect and open house session, demonstrating attractive investment prospects.

Furthermore, the magnificent event featured an art exhibition, oil painting workshops, and an immersive digital experience with a captivating light show showcasing awe-inspiring artworks.

Highlighting its dedication to Corporate Social Responsibility, IMARAT Group featured the TameerSeTaleem setup within the mall. This section displayed recycled and sustainable products, exemplifying the group’s commitment to eco-friendly practices.

It doesn’t end there – the highlight of the event was the special key handover ceremony, symbolizing the transition of responsibility from IMARAT Developers to IMARAT Operations. This symbolic gesture was accompanied by a confetti activity, adding a touch of celebration to the proceedings.

In addition, visitors embarked on a captivating walk-in tour of the entire mall, getting an up-close look at the exquisite offerings from the industry’s finest brands.

The launch of IMARAT Builders Mall also marked the debut of Pakistan’s first builders-themed café, aptly named “Hangout,” providing a unique and vibrant space for customers to unwind and connect.

From furniture to sanitary ware, kitchen appliances, lights, and more, IMARAT Builders Mall is an ideal stop for premium products that cater to every need of homeowners, builders, and decorators.

Safe to say, IMARAT Group has left no stone unturned to provide the twin cities with best-in-class quality products and services.