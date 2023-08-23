Gilgit-Baltistan to Tackle Environmental Issues at Tourist Sites

The government of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) has unveiled a strategy for managing and overseeing environmental concerns due to the recent influx of tourists. The government’s proactive approach is set to usher in a new era of sustainable tourism and ecological conservation.

Chief Secretary of Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani revealed that several crucial initiatives will be approved by the cabinet in the coming days. These will help address environmental issues that have been plaguing popular tourist destinations.

One of the initiatives involves guidelines to regulate the establishment of tourist facilities within ecologically sensitive and critical regions. Wani explained that these guidelines have successfully cleared the evaluation process by the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business. Pending the final approval by the cabinet, they are poised to be implemented in the near future.

Furthermore, the government is developing eco-friendly tourist destinations through master planning of ecologically sensitive areas. Consultants have been engaged to guide these endeavors in the right direction, following the endorsement of the PC-II.

The Attaabad Lake Area Master Plan is nearing its final stages of preparation and awaits the cabinet’s endorsement. Similarly, the Master Plan for Skardu is currently under deliberation and is expected to receive approval from the Skardu Development Authority.

The Chief Secretary of GB conveyed his gratitude for the support and encouragement as they work towards achieving their objectives. He highlighted that with the strategy in place, GB aims to achieve a balance between tourism development and environmental preservation, thereby establishing a model for sustainable tourism practices within the region.