Massive Fire Engulfs Bus Depot in Islamabad

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 23, 2023 | 12:41 pm

A massive fire broke out at a bus depot in Islamabad earlier today. The fire engulfed most of the vehicles parked in that area, burning them to a crisp.

According to the details, the buses were the property of the government. Although, these buses had reportedly already been out of commission for several years.

The origin and nature of the fire is yet to be determined. Although, the fire gripped people in fear as it took place right next to a petrol pump in a busy metropolitan area, as shown in the video on social media.

Delay in Metro Station Repair

Another victim of a fire, the 6th Road Metro Bus Station is currently facing delays in repair work. According to a report, the delay has occurred due to financial disputes between the Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA) and Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

A district administration officer cited a lack of funds as the culprit. The officer stated that the caretaker government of Punjab will not pay for the renovations, which will cost between Rs. 120 million and Rs. 140 million.

After Imran Khan’s incarceration, social unrest caused the station to be destroyed. Rioters set the metro station ablaze, causing damage to the escalators, elevators, ticket booths, air conditioning, and automatic doors.

Consequently, 6th Road passengers including women and the elderly have to walk to either Rahmanabad or Chandni Chowk.


>