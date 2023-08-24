DRAP Finally Regulates Prices of 25 Essential Medicines

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has taken measures to regulate the pricing of crucial medications by notifying maximum retail prices (MRP) for 25 life-saving drugs on Wednesday.

Among the drugs affected, Inhaler (Turbohaler) will now be available at Rs. 1,389 for the 400 mcg variant and Rs. 833 for the 200 mcg variant. Similarly, a pack of 10 Zerbaxa powder has been capped at Rs. 153,566, while 30 tablets of Lorviqua 25 mg will carry a price tag of Rs. 276,857. The 100 mg tablet variant of Lorviqua will be available in packs of 30 for Rs. 846,857.

A pack of seven Ibrance tablets across 75 mg, 100 mg, and 125 mg variants will cost consumers Rs. 74,510. Meanwhile, Paracetamol’s pack of 20 tablets will be available for a maximum price of Rs. 192.

The move also impacts Bilastine and Rupatadine, with packs of 50 tablets and 60ml solution being priced at Rs. 1,723 and Rs. 207 respectively. Notably, the pricing regulations extend to critical medications such as Hepatitis-B Immunoglobulins injection and Albendazole tablets, which will be priced at a maximum of Rs. 10,275 and Rs. 1,267 for a pack of 60 respectively.

DRAP’s initiative aims to strike a balance between affordable access to life-saving medications and fair compensation for pharmaceutical manufacturers. With these new pricing regulations in place, millions of patients are expected to benefit from more accessible healthcare options.