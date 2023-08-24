Majority of Pakistanis Willing to “Sacrifice Their Lives” for Pakistan

A study shared by the World of Statistics on X, formerly Twitter, has revealed the intensity of nationalism worldwide involving citizens’ willingness to defend their respective countries.

Interestingly, Pakistan has the highest percentage of citizens willing to defend their country, at 89%. This may be due to the country’s history, diverse culture, and unity developed during its various challenges.

Percentage of people who would fight for their country: 🇵🇰 Pakistan → 89%

🇻🇳 Vietnam → 89%

🇧🇩 Bangladesh → 86%

🇦🇫 Afghanistan → 76%

🇮🇳 India → 75%

🇫🇮 Finland → 74%

🇹🇷 Turkey → 73%

🇨🇳 China → 71%

🇮🇩 Indonesia → 70%

🇺🇦 Ukraine → 62%

🇷🇺 Russia → 59%

🇲🇽 Mexico → 56%

Close on Pakistan’s heels are Vietnam and Bangladesh, with the former also registering an 89% response rate and the latter recording 86%.

India, another South Asian country, recorded a 75% willingness rate. This figure, although commendable, is lesser than its immediate neighbors, Pakistan and Bangladesh. There are many reasons for this disparity, from political differences to different views on nationalism.

Finland, known for its superior education system and social welfare programs, marked a 74% positive response. Following closely were Turkey and China, both surpassing the 70% threshold.

In stark contrast, Japan reported a mere 11% of its citizens willing to defend their nation. This can likely be traced back to its post-World War II commitment to pacifism and its constitutional limitations on maintaining armed forces.

United States (US) posted a 44% response rate, whereas Russia, which is currently in conflict with Ukraine, recorded 59% of its nationals willing to fight for their country.

It is also pertinent to mention that the survey was conducted in 2015, as mentioned by the World of Statistics. Hence, the numbers may vary in the contemporary times.