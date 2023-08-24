KP Revives Health Card Program After Successful Negotiations

The caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has reinstated the health card program. Spearheaded by Dr. Riyaz Anwar, the caretaker advisor to the Chief Minister (CM), the move follows productive negotiations with an insurance company, ultimately leading to the revival of the initiative.

Prompted by the CM’s directives, Dr. Anwar engaged with the insurance company to address the financial constraints plaguing the health card program. Successfully overcoming hurdles, these negotiations have now paved the way for the continuation of the health card. Within a week, the outstanding balance owed to the insurance company will be settled, as announced by Dr. Anwar.

ALSO READ Afghan Wild Polio Virus Detected in Rawalpindi Again

Dr. Anwar emphasized that the restoration of the health card is a priority, ensuring free medical treatment for the residents of the province. He clarified that the suspension of the program was not due to the termination of services, but rather a temporary setback caused by financial challenges.

Acknowledging the need for enhancements, the supervising consultant mentioned ongoing efforts to refine the program’s procedures and streamline its operations. This renewed commitment to improving the health card aims to facilitate smoother healthcare access for the people of KP.

ALSO READ Save The Children International and PDMA Join Forces for Disaster Resilience in Sindh

Echoing the positive outcome of the negotiations, the insurance company released an official statement affirming its dedication to reinstating the health card service. This move stands to benefit countless individuals in the province, underscoring the significance of accessible healthcare in the region.