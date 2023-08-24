Save The Children International and PDMA Join Forces for Disaster Resilience in Sindh

Save the Children International (SCI) and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) have formally entered into a partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This collaboration aims to establish mechanisms for a coordinated response to future emergencies and disasters within Sindh, while also promoting sustainable climate-resilient planning, programming, and investments.

The core objective is to equip Sindh with the tools and strategies needed to withstand disasters effectively and to ensure timely actions are taken to mitigate their impact.

ALSO READ Afghan Wild Polio Virus Detected in Rawalpindi Again

nger Ashing, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Save the Children International, is engaging with senior officials from the Sindh government to discuss strategies and collaborations for advancing the Floods Response 2022 initiative. During her visit to flood-affected districts, Ashing is seeking insights and fostering partnerships to contribute to a disaster-resilient Sindh.

The delegation, including key members from SCI and its Country Director for Pakistan, Muhammad Khuram Gondal, visited PDMA Sindh, the Department of Environment and Climate Change, and the Sindh Peoples Housing for the Flood Affectees (SPHF). Director General of PDMA Syed Salman Shah lauded SCI’s role in the 2022 floods and expressed gratitude for their commitment to Pakistan’s climate resilience.

Acknowledging the extent of the devastation caused by the floods, Ashing emphasized the importance of joint efforts in managing large-scale disasters and preparing for the future. She applauded the government of Sindh for initiating multi-sectoral integrated programs to address the challenges posed by the floods.

Muhammad Khuram Gondal, Country Director of Save the Children in Pakistan, briefed government officials on their efforts to ensure the well-being of communities, particularly children, in flood-affected areas. He reiterated the commitment to collaborating with PDMA Sindh to enhance the province’s disaster resilience.

ALSO READ LESCO is Shutting Off Power to WASA Over Unpaid Bills

During her visit, CEO Inger Ashing also engaged with officials from the Department of Environment and Climate Change. Agha Wasif Abbas, Secretary of Environment and Climate Change, Government of Sindh, emphasized that the scale of devastation from the 2022 floods has driven the public sector towards a development paradigm focused on sustainable climate-resilient planning, programming, and investments.