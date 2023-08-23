Planning Minister Stresses Importance of Resilient and Weather-Resistant Infrastructure

Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed convened performance review meetings on the functions of Infrastructure Development and Monitoring & Evaluation Wings.

Member Infrastructure Waqas Anwar delivered a detailed overview of projects spanning diverse sectors in transportation and communication.

Infrastructure projects play key role in improving connectivity & meeting challenges posed by climate change & water scarcity, said Caretaker Minister Sami Saeed while chairing performance review meetings on functions of infrastructure development & Monitoring & Evaluation Wings pic.twitter.com/rR6YItu2hW — Ministry of Planning and Development (@PlanComPakistan) August 23, 2023

The minister said that infrastructure projects play a key role in improving connectivity and tackling the challenges posed by climate change and water scarcity. He said that building resilient and weather-resistant infrastructure to embrace climate-induced calamities is the need of the hour.

In another subsequent meeting that reviewed the progress evaluation of the Monitoring and Evaluation Wing, Dr. Zahir Shah, the respective member, and project director M&E, presented a thorough briefing on real-time project monitoring and evaluation.

The presentation also underscored the Intelligent Project Automation System and outlined forthcoming action plans. It was highlighted that with the integration of technology, impact analysis of development projects has become mandatory under directions issued by the Central Development Working Party for comprehensive project assessment.

The minister expressed his resolve and commitment to continue the development endeavors. He said that progress and development warrant harnessing and optimal utilization of resources with an entrenched monitoring and evaluation mechanism in place.

The minister added that in a resource-constrained environment, robust monitoring and evaluation mechanism is indispensable in improving the effectiveness of development expenditure. He also emphasized to accelerate the pace of implementation and ensuring the quality of execution.